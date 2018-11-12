हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Twitter edit button

Yet to find a suitable way to roll out edit button feature, says Jack Dorsey

Dorsey got a rousing reception at IIT-Delhi.

Yet to find a suitable way to roll out edit button feature, says Jack Dorsey

New Delhi: Twitter Co-Founder and CEO Jack Dorsey on Monday said the possibility of having the much talked about “edit button” on Twitter has been long under consideration.

Responding to a question on "edit button" on Twitter during the town-hall meeting at the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-Delhi), Dorsey said that it has been under consideration for quite some time now, but they are yet to find a suitable way to roll out the feature for its over 326 million active users. The "edit button" would eventually allow people to tweak the conversation.

Dorsey also admitted that fighting fake news is no easy task, social network is taking "multi-variable" steps, including the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), to curb the spread of misleading information ahead of 2019 general elections in India.

Dorsey, who got a rousing reception at IIT-Delhi with the students cheering the young entrepreneur with screams, likened solving the problem of misleading information to that of addressing a security issue, or building a lock.

Social media firms have been facing the menace of rumours and fake news floating on their platforms. Organisations like Facebook and WhatsApp have taken a number of steps, including sensitisation programmes among users across the country.

More recently, WhatsApp - which drew flak from the government over circulation of certain fake and sinister messages that incited mob-fury in different parts of the country - has initiated measures to curb the circulation of misinformation on its platform.

With Agency Inputs

Tags:
Twitter edit buttonJack DorseyJack Dorsey maiden India tripJack Dorsey maiden India visit

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close