Aashka Goradia, Brent Goble's PDA-filled workout session video breaks the internet — Watch

New Delhi: Television actress Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Goble, who are head over heels in love with each other, often share videos from their workout sessions.

On Friday, Aashka uploaded a video on her Instagram account where the couple can be seen working out in a unique way. In the video, Brent can be seen balancing Aashka on his feet as they get engaged in some steamy PDA.

Looking at the video, we must say that the couple is giving some serious fitness goals to their fans.

Check out their video here:

It is to be noted that the couple also has a YouTube channel where they keep posting updates from their travel diaries.

Aashka Goradia got married to Brent, an American in a twin wedding ceremony on December 3 at plush Gulmohar Greens - Golf & Country Club in Sanand, Gujarat. The two had a dreamlike wedding ceremony and the Baratis made the most of the celebrations.

Check out another video of the couple which she had shared earlier:

The traditional Indian style wedding saw Brent riding a 'ghodi' (horse) and his family/friends transforming into ideal 'baaratis'. They danced, made merry and proved they were the cutest Baratis one can ever find.

Aashka and Brent got engaged on Christmas 2016. It all happened when Aashka was celebrating Christmas in Breckenridge, Colorado, the US with Brent’s family. The handsome man reportedly went down on his knees to propose to her with a gorgeous ring and the lady was left pleasantly shocked.