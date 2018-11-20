हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arjun Kapoor has an epic reaction when asked 'are you single' on Koffee With Karan—Watch

'Koffee With Karan' season 6 kickstarted from October 21, 2018.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker cum chat show host Karan Johar is back with the high on demand 'Koffee With Karan' season 6. The celebrity chat show this time has been making headlines very much like it does every year. From Deepika talking about her wedding to Varun Dhawan finally admitting he is in love—the season so far has given us all!

The brother-sister duo of Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor too will be seen in one of the upcoming episodes and the excitement to watch it is palpable. This is the first time that the two will be seen chatting together on any show.

The promo of the episode has us in splits and what caught our attention was the part when Kjo asks Arjun whether he is single. Suddenly, even Janhvi joins in the conversation and says even I want to know if you are single. And Arjun's reaction is priceless!

Watch it here:

Well, the new concept of bringing in fresh jodis has been the USP of the show this season. In the upcoming episodes, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen with sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Earlier, Varun Dhawan-Katrina Kaif graced the couch while B-Town girls Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt opened the show this time. Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar too were a house on fire and Saif Ali Khan came with daughter Sara Ali Khan.

The celebrity chat show host Karan Johar has returned with his trademark 'conjectures' and 'rapid fire round—and yes we are loving it!

