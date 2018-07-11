हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

Vibhuti makes desperate attempts to save Angoori.  

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Is someone planning to kill Angoori?

Mumbai: One of Indian TV's popular sitcoms Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain will see a new twist in the upcoming episodes. There is someone who is trying to kill Angoori Bhabhi. But will her admirer Vibhuti save her?

According to a report in dnaindia.com, there is a threat to Angoori Bhabi's life and Vibhuti dreams about it.

Vibhuti, in his dream,sees someone wearing a yellow raincoat and a black hat aiming a gum at Angoori, who pleads for mercy. On seeing this, Vibhuti makes desperate attempts to save her. In fact, he starts suspecting not just Angoori's husband Manmohan Tiwari but even his own wife Anita.

Vibhuti is extremely fond of his Angoori Bhabi and has lost his heart to her. Will he save Angoori from the killer? Let's wait and watch.

Directed by Shashank Bali, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai is a very popular show which limited characters.

The show stars Aashif Sheikh (as Vibhuti), Shubhangi Atre ( as Angoori), Rohitash Gaud (as Manmohan Tiwari) and Saumya Tandon (as Anita).
Yogesh Tripathi, Saanand Verma, Kishore Bhanushali, Vaibhav Mathur, Deepesh Bhan, Soma Rathod, Vishwajeet Soni etc essay supporting roles.

