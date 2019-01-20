Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Gori Mem aka Saumya Tandon shares first pic of baby boy and it is adorable!

New Delhi: Popular television actress Saumya Tandon, who became a household name after playing the role of Anita (Gori Mem) in &TV's 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain' had been blessed with a baby boy recently. Now, the pretty actress has shared the first pic of her baby boy and it is too cute for words!

Saumya strikes a cutesy pose with her little bundle of joy and husband Saurabh Devendra.

Check out her post:

The actress had announced her pregnancy via Instagram by sharing a picture and a caption.

Coming to 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain', other lead characters of the show include Aashif Sheikh (Vibhuti Narayan Mishra), Rohitash Gaud (Manmohan Tiwari) and Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabhi).

The show first started off in 2015 and has been going strong ever since. The supporting cast on the show is also hugely popular and the characters they play have now become household names.

Saumya and Saurabh tied the knot last year.

Here's extending heartiest congratulations to the happy couple.