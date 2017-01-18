Bigg Boss 10: Monalisa – Vikrant Singh Rajpoot have been paid to get married?

Mumbai: The house of Bigg Boss has witnessed another marital union! Season 4 contestant Sara Khan got married to her then beau Ali Merchant inside the house and now Bhojpuri star Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has tied the nuptial knot with her boyfriend of eight years – Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

But if the latest buzz is anything to go by, then the couple will be paid to get married on the show.

According to a report in dnaindia.com, Mona and Vikrant have been offered Rs 50 Lakhs for their marriage by the makers of the show!

The episode featuring the wedding ceremony will be aired tonight and one can see Mona’s mother doing her kanyadaan, reports suggest.

The wedding ceremony was also attended by Bhojpuri star Nirahua and his girlfriend Amrapali.