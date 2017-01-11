Bigg Boss 10: Priyanka Jagga said THIS about grand finale?
Mumbai: Priyanka Jagga – one of the contestants of Bigg Boss season 10 – who was ousted by superstar host Salman Khan for being rude and insensitive towards co-inmates, will not make an appearance in the grand finale episode.
She is not the only contestant to miss out on the grand finale celebrations. Swami Om, another commoner contestant too wouldn’t be allowed to take part in the grand finale.
Om Swami, however, has threatened to stall the finale episode, if he isn’t called again by the makers of the show but Priyanka looks least affected despite being royally ignored by Bigg Boss.
According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, Priyanka, “Main toh in sab cheezon mein nahi hoon. Mere ghar mein bachhe hai, pati hai, unse mujhe poochna hoga . Mujhe khud ko jaana nahi hain . Mai nahi jaa paugi kyunki us din meri mom ka birhday hai (Here’s the English transaltion - “I am not involved in all of this anymore. I have my children and husband and I will have to ask them. Personally I don’t want to go and I won’t be able to make it because it’s my mother’s birthday on the same date).”
However, Priyanka doesn’t have the option of choosing whether or not to attend the show because Salman had warned the makers to keep her away from the channel’s endeavours owing to her misconduct and callous attitude.
