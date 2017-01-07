Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan castigates Swami Om's behaviour

New Delhi: Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 10 commenced on a very disconcerting note when show host Salman Khan strongly condemned Swami Om's shameful behaviour. Khan also praised Bigg Boss for expelling and throwing him out of the house for the same.

Khan also questioned the immaturity of the other contestant Rohan for acting brash during the task.

The Bollywood superstar also questioned Bani J for breaking house rules and acting in a highly responsible manner during the Swami episode.

This made Bani unsettled and she talked in a very disrespectful manner with Salman. She also broke down during the interaction.

At the end, Salman advised Bani to remain strong and not worried by antics of people like Swami Om.