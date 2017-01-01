Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan celebrated New Year like THIS inside the house!

New Delhi: The big daddy of reality television shows, 'Bigg Boss' is currently running in its 10th season and the show is the talking point everywhere. Hosting the show for seventh consecutive year, superstar Salman Khan celebrated the New Year Eve's inside the house with all the participants.

In the 'New Year Special' episode on December 31, 2016, we saw how Sallu bhai went inside the house for the first time in this season and gave some interesting awards too. Besides some high energy performances by the 'Jhalak Dikhhla Ja' contestants Salman Yousaf Khan, Karishma Tanna, Shantanu, Teriya and Preetjot, there were some amazing light moments too.

Salman gave some pep talk and the hilarious bit was taken care of by the Comedy Nights Bachao' team headlined by Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh. We even saw former contestant Lokesh Kumari on the show along with Ravi Kishan and former 'BB3' winner Vindu Dara Singh.

The New Year episode was full of fun, drama and laughter!