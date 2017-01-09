Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan – Shah Rukh Khan’s camaraderie is the best thing you will WATCH today
Mumbai: Salman Khan unveiled the teaser of the ‘Bigg Boss 10’ episode featuring his friend Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter Sunday night. Salman introduced ‘Raees’ like a true ‘Sultan’ and showed us a glimpse of their camaraderie.
Dressed in black Pathani, the two Pathans look irresistibly handsome. The ‘Karan-Arjun’ of Bollywood have proved yet again that they are the ultimate BFFs.
Check out the teaser below:
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) 8 January 2017
Interestingly, ‘Raees’ was initially scheduled to hit the silverscreen on Eid 2016 alongside Salman’s ‘Sultan’ but for reasons best known to the makers of the film, the SRK starrer’s release was postponed.
However, ‘Raees’ won’t have a solo presence at the Box Office! It will be clashing with Hrithik Roshan’s home production - Kaabil – on January 25.
Nonetheless, fans of SRK are eagerly looking forward to the release of the film which will mark the debut of Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.
