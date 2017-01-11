Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om calls his ‘greatest hero’ Salman Khan a traitor after being ousted from show

Mumbai: As long as he was inside the house of ‘Bigg Boss’ season 10, commoner contestant Swami Om addressed superstar host Salman Khan as the ‘greatest hero’ and made flattering statements to impress the Bollywood titan. However, soon after he was thrown out of the show for his outrageous conduct, the self-proclaimed spiritual guru dubbed the Bollywood superstar as a traitor.

At a press conference in the capital on Tuesday, Swami Om said he will hold a rally against Salman on January 27.

"I will break the 'Bigg Boss' house and set it on fire," Om said at the conference, going into a tirade against the film industry heavyweight.

He also narratde what happened on December 30, 2016.

He said, "When Salman came inside, he gave me ‘king of footage' award. He is a chain smoker, so he started smoking in front of me. I said, ‘You can't smoke here. This is against the rule, so go to the smoking area'.”

The self-styled godman even claimed that Salman then called him to the smoking room where there were no cameras. "He was heavily drunk. He told me: 'I have a bigger sena than your Hindu Mahasabha.' I asked, 'How?' He said that Hafiz Saeed, Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar and Abu Salem are all his friends and 'I (Salman) am an ISI agent. I work for them'."

"After that, he even threw a cigarette puff on my face, after which I lost my control and slapped him. I am totally against this traitor," Omji said.

During his stay, Swami Om was given several warnings to clean up his act and behaviour but he continued his dirty antics. Once he reportedly urinated in the kitchen of the show. He also went on to throw his urine on his co-contestants Bani J and Rohan Mehra during a task ahead of his ouster. He later claimed it was "only water".

Swami Om has often made baseless accusations against people and has even made tall claims about himself.

(With IANS inputs)