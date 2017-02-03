'Bigg Boss 10' winner Manveer Gurjar admitted to hospital
PTI | Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 19:26
Pic Courtesy: TV show still
Noida: "Big Boss 10" winner Manveer Gurjar has been admitted to a city hospital after complaining of stomach ache.
"He was admitted for investigation and treatment. He has stomach infection and suspected typhoid. Blood sample has been sent for testing," said Dr S Siddiqui, Chief Medical Superintendent, Prakash Hospital.
Manveer's illness comes days after a FIR was lodged against him at sector 39 police station for obstructing traffic and causing ruckus.
Meanwhile several fans today said they felt cheated as Manveer had lied at "Big Boss" that he was unmarried.
"Had I known he was married I would not have voted for him," said Sangeeta one of the fan.
Another fan said she was planning to file police complaint against Manveer.
First Published: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 19:26
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- 'Bigg Boss 10' winner Manveer Gurjar admitted to hospital
- 'My Hair For Cancer' a step towards creating cancer awareness, says Priya Dutt
- Hrithik Roshan plans to campaign for disabled
- Akshay Kumar reaches Ahmedabad to promote 'Jolly LLB 2'
- Nepalese transgender model Anjali Lama makes dream debut in India
- Manu Punjabi had NO idea about 'Bigg Boss' winner Manveer Gurjar's alleged wedding?
- Koffee With Karan: Tiger Shroff and daddy Jackie Shroff's TOP 5 moments!
- Kangana Ranaut agrees to have ‘Koffee With Karan’?
- Ellen DeGeneres sends love to Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel!
- Priyanka to debut on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'