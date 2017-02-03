'Bigg Boss 10' winner Manveer Gurjar admitted to hospital

Noida: "Big Boss 10" winner Manveer Gurjar has been admitted to a city hospital after complaining of stomach ache.

"He was admitted for investigation and treatment. He has stomach infection and suspected typhoid. Blood sample has been sent for testing," said Dr S Siddiqui, Chief Medical Superintendent, Prakash Hospital.

Manveer's illness comes days after a FIR was lodged against him at sector 39 police station for obstructing traffic and causing ruckus.

Meanwhile several fans today said they felt cheated as Manveer had lied at "Big Boss" that he was unmarried.

"Had I known he was married I would not have voted for him," said Sangeeta one of the fan.

Another fan said she was planning to file police complaint against Manveer.