Bigg Boss 11: Check out these 5 shocking revelations by Bandgi Kalra's boyfriend Dennis Nagpal

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after reality shows on Indian television, Bigg Boss is the hub of controversies. For years now we have witnessed new relationships being formed inside the house and with old relationships often turning sour.

In season 11, Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma are the first lovebirds of the house. The two are showing remarkable chemistry in the show and are also seen talking romantically to each other once the lights are out.

But turns out that Bandgi already has a boyfriend in the outside world. Reportedly she is already in a relationship with reality show producer, Dennis Nagpal.

A few days ago, Dennis deleted all his pictures with Bandgi from Instagram. He also posted a story which confirmed that he had broken up with her.

According to an India.com report, Dennis in an interview with a leading daily made the following revelations that will shock you to the core.

1. Bandgi and Puneesh are not faking the relationship for the show

“Initially, I had an idea of how the two probably were faking their relationship to stay in the game but after following the show intensively and seeing their talks, I am sure they aren’t faking anymore. Vikas Gupta, too, had tried putting sense into Bandgi’s mind. He was conscious of her image, I could see that but she just didn’t want to listen. It clearly shows that she has fallen for Puneesh."

He further said, “I know what is the reality. I could see Puneesh manipulating Bandgi initially. If you are faking a relationship for the game, then you definitely won’t do things after they go off to bed. But these two were seen talking and exchanging love notes after everybody went off to sleep.”

2. Befriending is fine but getting touchy is not done

“My family likes her. We were planning to get married soon. We were dating for 8 months and very serious about each other. We had informed our respective families about our relationship and they too were happy. My dad had met her and was in awe of her because she is well-learned, smart and mature. Initially, my family was hesitant to let Bandgi participate in BB but I stood by her,”

“She started developing a soft corner for Puneesh and he, too, was seen pampering her. She should have thought once about us. Befriending is fine but getting touchy is not done.”

3. I am just done and now trying to move on

“I wanted to sort out things with her. But after their conversation, in one of the recent episodes, where she was talking about how she wants to save herself from me to be with Puneesh, with him supporting her and talking ill about me, I just don’t want her back. I am done with this relationship,”

“Whenever I used to travel to Mumbai from Delhi for work, we stayed together under one roof. We were that serious about each other. But now even if she comes out and asks for another chance, I will not give her any. I have had enough. I don’t want any explanation. I don’t want to even get in the house and ask her what the matter is. I am just done and now trying to move on. I am sure this love angle is not a game plan at all.”

4. Her parents didn't even talk to me about the issue

“Her parents haven’t bothered to even talk to me about this issue after I broke up with her. In fact, I read it somewhere that they have denied our relationship. I was shocked. They have called my relationship with Bandgi as a rumour. But I was in touch with her younger brother who is in his teens right now.”

5. We never had any insecurity issues

"We were in love and never had any insecurity issues. I just don’t know how she could do this. She has always been ambitious about her career but I don’t think she is doing it just to look in love and play her game in BB. I somewhere feel that when one of the two gets evicted, that’s when she will get a reality check."