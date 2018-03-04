Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan all set to feature in a web series

New Delhi: Curtains have come down on Bigg Boss season 11 but the buzz around it doesn't seem to die anytime now. All the contestants of Bigg Boss are now enjoying a celebrity's status and are seen gracing events in and around Mumbai every now and then. Recently, controversial queen Arshi Khan shared an important update about her career on her social handle.

'Awaam Ki Jaan' Arshi Khan, who recently featured in a popular show 'Ishq Main Marjawan' of Colors channel, will reportedly feature in a web series now. Arshi posted the picture of the script in her Instagram story and captioned it subtly. She hinted at working in a web series but didn't share much details about who will direct it and for which digital platform the actress will be shooting.

Arshi Khan was one of the most controversial yet the most entertaining contestants in the Bigg Boss house. She was known for her fun banter with fellow contestant and actor Hiten Tejwani, for her friendship with Vikas Gupta and her love-hate relationship with Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde. Just when the reports of Shilpa and Arshi having a fallout surfaced on the internet, Arshi silenced the rumors by sharing a picture with Shilpa Shinde on her Instagram handle.

Here's the picture:

A post shared by Arshi Khan (@arshikofficial) on Feb 26, 2018 at 4:36am PST

This entertainer was also seen in MTV's Box Cricket League, in which she was in Hiten Tejwani's team owned by producer Nivedita Basu. Out of all the Bigg Boss contestants, Arshi Khan seems to be enjoying her newfound stardom the most.

We just can't wait to see Arshi Khan as an actress in the web series!