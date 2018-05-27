हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta lashes out at a troll for posting abusive comments on his niece's picture

Vikas is currently busy with 'Punch Beat', a web-series by Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji. It stars Priyank Sharma, Harshita Gaur in lead roles.

Pic courtesy: Show still

New Delhi: Trolling celebrities on social media has become pretty fashionable these days. From hurling abuses to slut-shaming actors, people do all sorts of grievous things in the name of "fun". Recently, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta lost his cool at an Instagram who posted a distasteful comment on his niece's picture.

Taking to Twitter, Vikas Gupta wrote, "Let’s give love to this man . Who on my niece story has written chu......, while he has a niece of his own . Frustrated human beings, abusing on children’s pics and videos. I think you are just pathetic ... #Lostsouls and other. He needs attention. Please do give."

Vikas had shared a picture of her baby niece Niyanta Gupta on his Instagram stories but such a derogatory comment on a baby's picture shocked everyone.

Vikas Gupta was recently in news for patching up with his friend Parth Samthaan, with whom he had a rather public war of words followed by a legal tussle.

Announcing his reunion with Parth Vikas wrote on Instagram, "Friends, brothers , affair , colleagues...everyone had their own version on this.. well I don’t think I wish to explain that anymore .
I am not here to either justify whose fault was it . Why did it become so big ..What is important is that after so much time we have decided to let go of the negativity , pain that both of us and our families went through . Hence we realised it's pointless carrying this baggage of negativity around ..
I am choosing to be free from hatred . I am choosing happiness and positivity . People who love me and care about me will understand and support my decision. Thankyou !!!"

On the work front, Vikas is currently busy with 'Punch Beat', a web-series by Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji. It stars Priyank Sharma, Harshita Gaur and Rohit Suchanti in lead roles.

 

