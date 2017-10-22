Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar: Dhinchak Pooja enters the house, Salman Khan sings Selfie Maine Leli Aaj

New Delhi: The episode aired on October 22, 2017 was the most awaited episode of Bigg Boss season 11 till now. Reason? Well, internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja entered the house as a wild card entry.

The episode started with Salman Khan playing a prank on Sapna that she has been eliminated and has to go to the confession room. However, he later revealed that it was a task and Sapna has to answer some questions from the confession room to which the housemates will vote if they support her answer or go against it.

After Sapna, Benafsha and Puneesh were called to confession room one by one and they also answered some questions.

Some TV stars entered the house, acting like the inmates and their act was beyond perfect! What followed the guests' act was a special show hosted by the housemates! It was festival time and we saw Hina and Sapna give an entertaining dance performance inside the house for which they won a gift hamper from the guests.

In order to promote Laado season 2, Avika Gor came as Anushka and 'Amma Ji' of Laado season 1 was also there.

One of the most entertaining segments of the episode was where Salman and all the TV celebrities made sweets in the 'Farzi Factory'.

Since this was a Diwali special episode, none of the nominated contestants got eliminated this week.

Aditya Narayan shared the stage with Salmaan and the talented singer was there to promote his upcoming show. The duo entertained the audience as they talked to each other through rapping.

Finally, Salman introduced Dhinchak Pooja as the first wild card entry of this season. There was absolute silence in the studio for a couple of seconds after Dhinchak Pooja's introductory clip was played. The artist entered the show with the song 'Selfie Maine Leli Aaj' playing in the background.

Salman asked a few questions to Pooja and asked her about her singing style. Pooja revealed that her singing style developed two years ago when her first song 'Swag Wali Topi' came out.

After this, Salman tried to sing Selfie Maine Leli Aaj with Dhinchak Pooja but ended up saying 'Mai Dhinchak Pooja ke saamne nhi gaa sakta, mai nervous hogaya hoon'.

The young YouTuber entered the house with the song Dilon Ka Shooter Hai Mera Scooter playing in background and the reaction of the housemates was priceless! While some of the contestants gave a warm hug to the young star, others requested her to sing her most famous song 'Selfie Maine Leli Aaj'.

With Dhinchak Pooja in the house, we can't wait to see what happens in the upcoming episodes!