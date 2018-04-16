Bigg Boss 12 auditions open - Here's what you need to know

Mumbai: Well, this is a surprise for sure. The auditions for Bigg Boss season 12 have opened. This news will definitely make diehard fans and aspiring participants happy. But wait, there's a twist. Not individuals but jodis will take part in the reality show.

The same was announced last evening during the grand finale episode of the second season of the country's one and only Live singing reality show - Rising Star - which saw Hemant Brijwasi, from Mathura, emerge as the winner.

Actor-host Ravi Dubey made the announcement about Bigg Boss 12 auditions during the live show and it was indeed a big surprise.

Bigg Boss, an Indian version of Dutch reality show Big Brother has successfully completed 11 seasons. The first season of the show was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan in the second and third editions respectively.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who joined the team of Bigg Boss in 2011 by hosting the fourth season, became the face of the show. He was joined by his friend Sanjay Dutt for a brief period during the fifth season but since then, it has always been a Salman Khan show.

Though the makers haven't yet announced the name of the host for the twelfth season, one may wonder if it will be Salman Khan once again.

Given the fact that the film industry heavyweight has an extremely busy schedule, it would be interesting to see if he teams up with the Bigg Boss team for the 12th season.

The hunk of an actor has Race 3 slated to release on June 15 on the occasion of Eid and has Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat in the pipeline. He will also be seen as the host of reality show Dus Ka Dum which is expected to go on air sometime in June or July this year.

Salman has contributed a lot to Bigg Boss by actively engaging with the contestants during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Will he be a part of the show for the ninth consecutive time?

Let's wait and watch.