Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 12: Bandgi Kalra shares her expectations from the new season

Bandgi became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss 11.

Bigg Boss 12: Bandgi Kalra shares her expectations from the new season
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The wait is almost over and yet another season of India's most controversial, challenging, entertaining and sought-after show, 'Bigg Boss' is all set to keep viewers glued to their television sets. Season 12 of the show will air the premiere episode on September 16, and host and dost Salman Khan will introduce us to this year's contestants. Before we begin with the next season, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandgi Kalra, in an interview with Indian Express said that the show isn't an easy journey.

Bandgi was asked if she would participate in Bigg Boss again and what would be the reason behind it. Indian Express quoted her as saying “I don’t think I will participate. I guess I’ve done what I had to. I will love to revisit by making a guest appearance to live my moments again. But not to stay or compete. Bigg Boss is not an easy journey. It’s difficult and happy. It gives you every experience in just three months.”

Talking about her expectations from the new season, she said “ I was never a committed viewer of the show before being a contestant. I used to watch Weekend Ka Vaar episodes for Salman Khan. After coming back from the show, I watched last two seasons of Bigg Boss. It was so interesting that I was glued to the screen. As per what I have heard and the responses we have received post the show, Bigg Boss 11 was a super hit. So, the makers and the contestant have a task to match up to the benchmark we created.

The bar is high. I am very excited for the new season. I just cannot believe that it’s been a year to my season. It still feels real. I feel so connected that I’m sure when I will watch season 12, I will be jealous that why there are unknown people in my house. Two days back only, I was telling Puneesh how weird it is going to be for us to see someone else appearing on Bigg Boss. It was our place! That’s the feeling we have.”

Bandgi became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss 11. She was one of the most talked about contestants of the house and her closeness and on-screen PDA with Puneesh Sharma kept her in the limelight.

