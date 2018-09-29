Bigg Boss 12: Deepak Thakur pokes fun at Hina Khan, leaves internet in splits—Watch

New Delhi: Bigg Boss season 12 is high on the buzzword and people are glued to their television sets, every day at 9 to watch what unfolds. This season has the interesting concept of 'Vichitra Jodis' where 6 celebrities and 6 pairs have entered the house. One such jodi in the house is of Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani. A video has been doing rounds on the internet that shows Deepak mimicking last year's finalist Hina Khan.

In Bigg Boss 11, during one of the tasks, Hina was asked to destroy her favourite stuff toy 'Pooh'. The actress was apparently very attached to it and broke into tears while destroying her favourite stuffed toy. In the viral video, Deepak is seen talking about that particular incident.

Check it out here:

The same video has been shared on Twitter as well. Here's how people are reacting to it,

Well, we wonder what Hina has to say about this! She entered Bigg Boss house this year as a moderator for the BB press conference task.

Hina charmed us all with her trendy outfits when she appeared in Bigg Boss 11. The actress's outfits grabbed eyeballs and even her nightsuits were worth having a look! She was the finalist of the show and even though the trophy went to Shilpa Shinde, Hina remained one of the most talked about contestants throughtout the season! She gave her best in every task and emerged as one of the strongest contestants in the house.

Hina got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution in the entertainment field.

The actress will be seen playing the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay part 2. Rumour mills had been rife from quite some time that Hina will play the role of Komolika. While nothing had been made official as of now, the cat is finally out of the bag! Thanks to Urvashi Dholakia, the original Komolika who revealed in an interview with Spotboye that Hina is indeed the new Komolika.