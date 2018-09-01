हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar to enter Salman Khan's show?

A few months back the makers had revealed that season 12 would have contestants entering the house as a pair.   

Pic courtesy: @ms.dipika (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 12 premiere is just a few weeks away, and fans can't keep calm. The super-hit reality show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be back on Indian television in probably the next couple of weeks.

The makers have remained tight-lipped about the list of contestants, but rumour mills are abuzz with names of probable contestants. Among the many names that have surfaced, TV actress Dipika Kakar finds a mention.

A few months back the makers had revealed that season 12 would have contestants entering the house as a pair. So will join Dipika?

According to a report in TOI, Dipika might be joined by her mother Renu Kakar.

However, there are contradicting reports regarding Dipika's partner for the game show. Some reports suggest that Dipika will make a solo appearance while the rest hint at the possibility of her mother joining her on the show.

Names of other celebrities too are doing the rounds - Dalljiet Kaur and her former husband Shaleen Bhanot, Gurmeet Chaudhary and his wife Debina Bonerjee, Shrishty Rode, Splitsvilla 7 winner Scarlett M Rose etc.

It will be interesting to see who all make it to the list of contestants this season among the celebrities.

The tenth season of the show had a major twist. Until then, only celebrities were a part of the show as contestants.  The tenth season witnessed the participation of common people too. The eleventh season too had commoners on board with a new twist. Some of the contestants had been introduced as Padosis (neighbours). 

Bigg Boss, an Indian version of a Dutch reality show Big Brother has successfully completed 11 seasons. The first season of the show was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan in the second and third editions respectively. Salman has been hosting the show since Season 4.

