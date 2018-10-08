हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anup Jalota

Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen Matharu says she is single minutes after Anup Jalota's exit from the show

In an interesting turn of events, Bhajan maestro Anup Jalota was sent to a secret room to keep an eye on the contestants and especially his lady love Jasleen Matharu. The contestants, on the other hand, are living under an impression that Jalota has exited the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen Matharu says she is single minutes after Anup Jalota&#039;s exit from the show
Image Courtesy: Colors/Twitter

New Delhi: In an interesting turn of events, Bhajan maestro Anup Jalota was sent to a secret room to keep an eye on the contestants and especially his lady love Jasleen Matharu. The contestants, on the other hand, are living under an impression that Jalota has exited the Bigg Boss house.

Surprisingly, his lady love Jasleen seems completely unaffected by his exit and that has saddened Anup to the core. In one of the promos shared by the makers, Jasleen can be heard saying that she is single. This leaves Jalota completely devastated.

Watch the video here:

A few days ago, Anup had decided to part ways with Jasleen after she refused to destroy her makeup and clothes for Jalota during a task. He was upset because she chose makeup over him.

This broke Jasleen's heart. She was shattered after he decided to call it quits. But the two soon reconciled and even enjoyed a romantic date in the house of Bigg Boss.

Anup Jalota and his partner Jasleen Matharu have been the talk of the town ever since they let out their dating details. They left TV viewers and even their co-inmates surprised. The reason why people are amused is that there is a gap of 37 years between the two. Speculations are also rife that the two are faking their relationship. 

Tags:
Anup Jalotajasleen matharuBigg Boss 12bhajan maestro

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close