Bigg Boss 12: Katrina Kaif to team up with Salman Khan as co-host?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss season 12 was announced during the grand finale episode of the Live singing reality show Rising Star on Sunday. The auditions for the show have begun but with a twist. The show will not have individual entrants but couples as a unit this season. And superstar host Salman Khan too may have someone with him to co-host the show.

According to the latest buzz, Salman may be joined by his former real-life girlfriend and actress Katrina Kaif on the show.

“Katrina Kaif’s name is being considered for the co-host of Bigg Boss Season 12. She shares a fabulous equation with Salman and they make great television hosts together because she is the only actress who can make fun of Salman on screen, imitate him, and get away with it,” A report in Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

On a related note, Katrina and Salman set the silver screen ablaze with their scintillating chemistry in Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to their 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger directed by Kabir Khan.

Salman has been a part of the show since the fourth season which went on the air in 2011. The Bollywood heavyweight has become the face of the show and his active involvement and interaction with the contestants during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes have added a new dimension to the programme.

Given the fact Salman has an extremely busy schedule, it would be interesting to see if he teams up with the Bigg Boss team for the 12th season.

The hunk of an actor has Race 3 slated to release on June 15 on the occasion of Eid and has Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat in the pipeline. The shooting for the film has begun.

He will also be seen as the host of reality show Dus Ka Dum which is expected to go on air sometime in June or July this year.

Will he be able to spare time for the show and be a part of it for the ninth consecutive time?

Let's wait and watch.