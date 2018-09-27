Bigg Boss 12 preview: Mastermind Vikas Gupta to grill the contestants tonight—Watch

The 'Baap' of all reality shows Bigg Boss has returned with its 12th season and is high on the buzzword. The expectations from this season are quite high as the concept of 'Vichitra Jodis' is something that we have never seen on the show before. The show is about to complete two weeks after its premiere on September 16.

To shake things up even more, last season's 'Mastermind', Vikas Gupta will enter the Bigg Boss house tonight and show the 'sach ka aaina' (mirror of truth) to the contestants. Tonight will be the 'Khulaase ki Raat' (night of revelations) and we can't really contain our excitement about what Vikas has to say to the inmates!

Check out the preview of tonight's episode here:

Mastermind @lostboy54 aa rahe hain #BB12 ke ghar mein sabko sach ka aaina dikhane! Kya hoga iss 'Khulase ki raat' mein? Janne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBoss12 aaj raat 9 baje. pic.twitter.com/Xs4tk1wmpQ — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 27, 2018

Vikas is seen reprimanding Sreesanth, Srishti and Neha for their behaviour in the house. Neha is adviced to show more involvement in the house and is told that her fans have a lot of expectations from her. On the other hand, Sristi is asked to interact more with people in the house, especially the jodis. Vikas is also seen telling Sreesanth that if he is out of the show, it will be his (Sreesanth) loss.

The promo also shows the mastermind lauding Urvashi for standing up for truth, even though it meant going against her team. Vikas also said that Urvashi is among his favourite contestants in the house.

After the supercharged promo, we wonder what else Vikas has to say to the inmates!

