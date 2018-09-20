हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shilpa Shinde

Bigg Boss 12: Shilpa Shinde reveals the 'real mantra' to become successful in the house

Bigg Boss season 12 premiered on September 16 and airs every day at 9:00 PM.

Bigg Boss 12: Shilpa Shinde reveals the &#039;real mantra&#039; to become successful in the house
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows of Indian television, Bigg Boss has started with its season 12. Just 3 days into the show and we have seen a cancelled luxury budget task, a seemingly harmless prank that later led to a fight and a plea to exit the Bigg Boss house already! Well, looks like this season will be more dramatic than ever. Amidst all this, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde shared revealed the 'real mantra' to become successful in the house.

Actress Simmran K Mundi took to Twitter to share that nobody can match Shilpa Shinde's unparalleled energy. She wrote, “#ShilpaShinde’s zest and energy is unparalleled.. i don’t think anyone can go the Shilpa Shinde way.. if they do try.. will fail miserably #bb12 #BigBoss12”

To this, Shilpa replied, “Thanks @SimrankMundi But ppl don't understand the real mantra behind becoming successful in that house. Staying in kitchen & cooking all the time will never win you title, it's your own nature, ability to face adverse situation with composure will make you stand out”

Well, we couldn't agree more with the former Bigg Boss winner! Indeed it is a person's own nature and way to tackle the adverse situations (and there are going to be a lot of them in the house) that will make him/her stand out in the show.

Bigg Boss season 12 premiered on September 16 and airs every day at 9:00 PM.

Host and dost Salman Khan will be back with the first ever Weekend ka Vaar episode of this season on Saturday.

It will be interesting to see what the superstar has to say to the contestants!

Tags:
Shilpa ShindeBigg Boss 12Bigg Boss season 12Salman Khan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close