Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 12 written updates: Rohit Suchanti crosses all limits to win the task

Will Sreesanth be able to keep his calm and help Blue team win the game or just like other tasks he will quit this one too?

Being stubborn can be a bad thing sometimes as you might lose your patience and in the bargain forget what is right or wrong. Stubbornness, ignorance and determination have a very fine line that differentiates one from the other. Rohit’s stubbornness crossed all limits, all because he wanted to win the task for the Red Team.

The first round of the luxury budget task came to an end but Megha - Jasleen and Rohit - Deepak’s unabating argument continued. The Red team (Somi, Surbhi, Romil and Karanvir) were enjoying this quarrel from outside the snake.

The second round began and both the teams took over the lever. They tried various tricks and tactics to win against each other. But Rohit and Deepak’s strength and derogatory comments overpowered Jasleen and Megha's. A game turned out to be a battlefield and they were not paying attention to even Srishty’s instructions as a sanchalak. This resulted in damaging of the lever, which upset Bigg Boss. Deepak and Rohit win the round and Sreesanth came into the snake from the Blue Team.

But will Sreesanth be able to keep his calm and help Blue team win the game or just like other tasks he will quit this one too?

To find out more, don’t forget to watch Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on COLORS

Bigg Boss 12, Salman Khan, Jasleen Matharu, Sreesanth, Deepika Kakkar, Romil Chaudhary, Neha Pendse, Srishty Rode

