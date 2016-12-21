Bigg Boss, Season 10: Swami Om manhandles Rohan, issued ultimatum
Mumbai: As day 65 unfolded, Bigg Boss house was divided into two parts and turned into a hostel.
Following which, the luxury budget task, Gurukul was announced.
For this, the contestants were divided into four couples - Monalisa-Manu, Nitibha-Manveer, Bani-Gaurav and Lopamudra-Rohan.
They had to exchange love letters in a way that the wardens of the respective hostels (Swami Om for the boys and Priyanka Jagga for girls) do not get to know about it.
What unfolds is as follows -
- Swami Om gets angry and tries to break open the door of the washroom, where Rohan and Lopamudra were hiding their love letters.
- Gaurav and Manveer tried to stop Swami Om him but to no avail.
- Then Rohan and Swami Om get into a major fight.
- This leads to Bigg Boss asking everyone to come to the living room but Swami Om defies the order.
- Bigg Boss asks him to control his behaviour.
- Later there is an altercation between Priyanka and Bani and Monalisa over love letters.
- Priyanka makes personal comments on Monalisa and Manu's relationship which makes Monalisa very angry.
- Priyanka also has a showdown with Nitibha.
- On the other hand, when Lopamudra and Rohan try to exchange the love letters, Swami Om manhandles Rohan, who gets injured.
- Finally, Bigg Boss cancels the task and asks all the contestants to submit all the provided material in the store room.
- Swami Om is called in the confession room and issued an ultimatum.
- Bigg Boss gives Swami punishment to fix the door he damaged during the task.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Sunil Grover writes a letter to Narendra Modi to get Dawood Ibrahim nabbed
- Sunny Leone denies being offered Rs 4 cr to perform on 'Laila Main Laila'
- Imran Khan and Imara are setting some serious father-daughter goals for everyone!
- 'Rangoon' Trailer—Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor will entice the viewers in January!
- Sunny Leone's 'Laila' song in 'Raees' retains the original background dancer from 'Qurbani'!
- Priyanka Chopra goes all yellow at 'The Kapil Sharma Show'!
- Bigg Boss 10, Episode 66: Swami Om again gets into fight, steals food
- Indian Idol: Anu Malik, Sonu Nigam and Farah Khan didn't feel 12 years' gap
- Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma's PICS from 'Koffee With Karan' will leave you asking for more!
- Bigg Boss 10: Rahul Dev believes he was a misfit in Salman Khan's show