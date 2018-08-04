हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cezanne Khan

Cezanne Khan super excited for reboot of Kasautii Zindagi Kay

'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' will premiere on StarPlus on September 10.

Cezanne Khan super excited for reboot of Kasautii Zindagi Kay
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

Mumbai: Actor Cezanne Khan, who played the role of Anurag Basu in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' in 2001, is thrilled about the upcoming reboot of the love saga.

"This show is very close to my heart as it has given me everything that I am today. I am super excited for the reboot of the show. It`s refreshing and feels wonderful," Cezanne said in a statement.

"Watching the musical teaser made me feel super nostalgic. I relived my time as Anurag and cannot wait to see what the how the new Anurag (actor Parth Samthaan) will be in the show. I have not seen too many episodes of my season as I was busy shooting most of the time. Hence, I am all the more excited to watch the show now."

Asked if he would like to reprise his role, he said: "I wish I could play Anurag again in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' but this time the cast is going to be young and vibrant. It will be a delight to watch them for all the generations who might have missed out on 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' back then."

'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' will premiere on StarPlus on September 10.

Tags:
Cezanne KhanShweta TiwariKasautii Zindagii KayEkta KapoorHina KhanAnurag BasuKasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close