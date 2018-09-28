हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta lends her voice to 'RadhaKrishn' TV show

The series, starring Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh, will premiere on October 1 on Star Bharat. 

Mumbai: National Award-winning actress Divya Dutta has been roped in as the narrator of the upcoming mythological show "RadhaKrishn".

"I am very excited to be part of 'RadhaKrishn'. I am very close to the story of Radha and Lord Krishna. I have grown up listening to the stories but hardly saw any content on the television showcasing their brilliant love saga," Divya said in a statement.

"I am really looking forward to the show and am happy that I got an opportunity to lend my voice to it," she added.

The series, starring Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh, will premiere on October 1 on Star Bharat. 

 

