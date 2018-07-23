Ekta Kapoor features in Variety magazine's top 500 global entertainment leaders list

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ekta Kapoor features in Variety magazine&#039;s top 500 global entertainment leaders list

New Delhi: Television czarina Ekta Kapoor, who is riding high on success, has featured in Variety Magazine's list of top 500 global entertainment leaders across the globe.

The magazine features Ekta Kapoor for her contribution to multiple platforms in the entertainment industry and partaking in philanthropic efforts.

Touted as content queen, Ekta Kapoor is undoubtedly the only female producer who has carved her niche in the industry with utmost excellence.

Post the immense success of Veere Di Wedding, Ekta is creating buzz with her Television shows like Naagin and Kasautii Zindagii Ki, which is going to be telecasted soon.

Ekta has set a benchmark when it comes to daily soaps. The filmmaker has not just treated the audience with Television contents but has also ventured into films and digital industry.

The filmmaker is all excited about her upcoming projects which are in collaboration with creative wizards Imtiaz Ali, Habib Faisal, Subhash Kapoor and Kamal Hasan.

Ekta's next collaboration with Habib Faisal is for a web series called HOME starring Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Amol Prasar. Going ahead with yet another web series Ekta has collaborated with filmmaker Subhash Kapoor for a web series on ALT Balaji called The Verdict which is based on Nanavati case.

