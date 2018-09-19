हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor's next web-series titled The Verdict – State V/s Nanavati - Deets inside

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor's new web-series is titled The Verdict – State V/s Nanavati. Swedish-Greek beauty Elli AvrRam has been roped in by Ekta for the show based on the Nanavati case of 1959. She will reportedly essay the female lead and would be paired with Manav Kaul and Viraf Patel.

According to a report in india-forums.com, Elli will play Sylvia while Manav and Viraf will essay Kawas Manekshaw Nanavati and  Prem Ahuja respectively. Popular actors Sumeet Vyas and Angad Bedi too are a part of the show. They will be playing lawyers Ram Jethmalani and Karl Khandalavala respectively.

Akshay Kumar starrer Rustom too was based on the same subject.

The film showcased the sensational Nanavati case where Navy Commander Kawas Manekshaw Nanavati was tried for the murder of Prem Ahuja, his wife's lover. The film also starred Ileana D'Cruz, Esha Gupta, Arjan Bajwa and Pavan Malhotra in pivotal roles. 

Akshay bagged the National Film Award in the Best Actor category for his performance in the film.

(With IANS inputs)

