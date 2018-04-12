Family Time With Kapil Sharma: Here's the latest

Mumbai: Kapil Sharma had returned to Indian TV on March 25 after a hiatus of about eight months. Fans of the star comedian were eagerly looking forward to his new show and as expected, he began with a bang. Family Time With Kapil Sharma went on air and fans were ecstatic.

However, the show received a mixed response because viewers expected more from Kapil. The show was telecast for a couple of weeks but the episodes for the third weekend weren't shot. There were reports suggesting that the show would go off the air. But here's the latest.

According to a report in Indianexpress.com, Kapil cancelled the shoot with Rani Mukerji owing to personal reasons and health issues. This left the makers of the show in a lurch and they did not have a bank of episodes.

The makers have reportedly put the show on hold and wait for a few days. They will chalk out a plan once Kapil feels better and recovers as they are concerned about his health. So they wouldn't be shooting this entire month.

The first episode of the show did garner good TRPs but lack of quality content proved to be a complete disappointment.

Moreover, last week, Kapil picked up a fight with a journalist and accused him of defaming him.

Kapil's contemporary - Krushna Abhishek, Bigg Boss 11 Shilpa Shinde, his former teammates- Preeti and Neeti Simoes and last but not the least Sunil Grover are all concerned about his health. Krushna, Shilpa and even Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan have come out in support of Kapil.

Here's what happened on Friday (April 7):

A slew of offensive posts from Kapil's Twitter handle stunned his followers on Friday. He previously said his account had been hacked, reports suggest.

"Hi all, please ignore the previous offensive tweets as my account was hacked. Apologies for the inconvenience caused. Love and regards to all," Kapil tweeted on Friday afternoon.

Later, Sharma admitted that he wrote the offensive posts on his Twitter page.

Kapil wrote: "Maine jo b likha tha apne dil se likha tha.. it was my team who deleted my tweets .. But main is k***e bikaayu reporter se darne wala nahi hu.. he can write anything for anybody just for few bucks. Shameless.