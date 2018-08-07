हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot to star in Hedy Lamarr series

Gadot will executive produce the limited series with her husband and producing partner Jaron Varsano. 

Gal Gadot to star in Hedy Lamarr series
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

 

Los Angeles: "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot is in final talks to headline and executive produce a limited series about film actor and inventor Hedy Lamarr for Showtime.

The series is from "The Affair" co-creator/executive producer Sarah Treem, "The Handmaid's Tale" producer Warren Littlefield and Endeavor Content.

According to Deadline, Treem is in negotiation to write the limited series, which will chronicle the life and career of Lamarr.

Gadot will executive produce the limited series with her husband and producing partner Jaron Varsano. 

Austrian-born Lamarr started her career in Czechoslovakia in the early 1930s before leaving her husband and moving to Paris. In London, she met Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer studio head Louis B Mayer, who offered her a movie contract in Hollywood, where she starred in "Algiers" (1938), "Boom Town" (1940), "I Take This Woman" (1940), "Comrade X" (1940), "Come Live With Me" (1941) and "Samson and Delilah" (1949).

She was also an inventor and at the beginning of World War II, she and composer George Antheil developed a radio guidance system for Allied torpedoes, which used spread spectrum and frequency.

 

Tags:
Gal Gadotgal gadot filmsHedy Lamarr seriesHedy Lamarrseries

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close