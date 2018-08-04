हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Game Of Throne

Game of Thrones actor Mark Gatiss to not appear in season 8?

Tycho Nestoris, played by Gatiss, was last seen in season 7 scheming with Cersei Lannister in her war against Daenerys Targaryen.

Game of Thrones actor Mark Gatiss to not appear in season 8?
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

Los Angeles: Actor-writer Mark Gatiss has revealed his steely Iron Bank representative Tycho Nestoris will not be seen in the final season of HBO's epic fantasy "Game of Thrones". 

In an interview with ShortList, the actor was asked if his character survives the final season. "I'm not in it, so I guess I survive," Gatiss said. 

"Although they might just mention offhand that I've had my head bitten off by a dragon off-screen or something," he quipped. Nestoris was last seen in season 7 scheming with Cersei Lannister in her war against Daenerys Targaryen.

The highly-anticipated finale of "Game of Thrones" will return in the first half of 2019. 

Tags:
Game Of ThroneMark GatissTycho NestorisGame of Thrones 7Cersei LannisterDaenerys Targaryen

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close