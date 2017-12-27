Game Of Thrones Season 8 script leaked- The night is dark and full of spoilers

New Delhi: Game of Thrones season 7 had suffered a major setback- that of the episodes being released before the official telecast date. While one episode was leaked accidentally on a TV channel, others were leaked online as hackers got their hands on them.

To prevent this from happening in the final season, the makers decided to shoot different endings from season 8 but looks like that isn't enough to keep the script a secret!

As per a DNA report, a Reddit user has posted four pages from various episodes of the final season of The Game of Thrones. One page from Episode 3, two from Episode 5, and one from Episode 6 is the count.

DNA also reports that there is no guarantee that these scenes or pages are real or if they will make the final cut. They do, however, reveal clues as to what will happen in the city of Westeros, now that the Night King has managed to breach the wall.

Season 8 Episode 3

DNA reports that the leaked page describes Tyrion, Arya, Sansa, Brienne, Podrick and the Hound racing away through a crowd of wights. The wagon filled with these characters is driven by the Hound. The wagon crashes and a Dothraki bloodrider, who has been turned into a wight, latches on.

According to the Reddit user, around this point, we will have to bid goodbye to Podrick.

Season 8 Episode 5

As per the report, two pages were leaked from this scene that is a description of three scenes. First two scenes are between Cersei Lannister and Jaime Lannister. The incestual duo is arguing in the throne room at the Red Keep. Jaime tries to convince Cersei that Jon Snow is not the enemy. Her enemies are outside the city gate. Cersei is in no mood to listen and she rakes Jaime for leaving her when she needed him the most.

Coming to the second scene, we will see Jaime try to dissuade Cersei from doing the unthinkable to stop the White Walkers from taking King's Landing.

The third scene is a description of Brienne and the Hound riding through the streets of King's Landing, trying to reach the Red Keep.



Season 8 Episode 6

As we know already, the last season will only have 6 episodes. That means that this episode is the entire GOT series' finale! One page from the episode was leaked, reportedly, and it is a description of a scene between Tyrion Lannister and Bronn of Blackwater. While cursing Jaime for 'getting himself killed' and never giving him the promised castle, Bronn is seen riding with Tyrion in the countryside.

Tyrion is seen rejecting this notion and presenting him with the Freys' property – Twins.

