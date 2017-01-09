close
Golden Globes 2017: Check out the list of winners

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017 - 09:37
- ‘Moonlight’ wins Best Motion Picture - Drama

- Isabelle Huppert wins Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for ‘Elle’

- Casey Affleck wins Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for 'Manchester By the Sea'

- La La Land bags Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical.

- Emma Stone wins Best Performance By An Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for La La Land.

- Meryl Streep is this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient.

- Best Television Series - Drama award goes to ‘The Crown’

- Sarah Paulson wins Best Actress in a Television Movie or Miniseries 

- Donald Glover wins Best Actor in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical - for Atlanta 

- ‘The Crown’ wins Best Television Series - Drama 

-  Claire Foy wins Best Television Series Actress - Drama –for ‘The Crown’

- Tom Hiddleston wins Best Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries – ‘The Night Manager’ 

-‘Elle’ from Francebags Best Foreign Film

- ‘Zootopia’ wins Best Animated Feature Film.

-  Damien Chazelle -wins Best Screenplay for  La La Land

- Ryan Gosling wins Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical - La La Land

- Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture goes to Viola Davis

- Olivia Colman wins Best Supporting Actress in a TV Movie, Series, or Miniseries for The Night Manager

- Viola Davis wins Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture - Fences

- Justin Hurwitz  wins Best Original Score for La La Land

- Hugh Laurie wins Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series The Night Manager 

- SarahPaulson wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made For Television!

- ACSFX wins Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television

- Sarah Paulson wins Best Actress in a Television Movie or Miniseries - The People v. O.J. Simpson

- Atlanta wins Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical

- Tracee Ellis Ross wins Best TV Series Actress - Comedy or Musical - Black-ish

- Billy Bob Thornton wins best performance by an actor in a TV series - Drama for Goliath

- Aaron Taylor-Johnson wins the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a  movie for his role in Nocturnal Animals. 

- The Golden Globe Awards 2017 is set to begin

- Tonight's presenter Matt Demon steps on the Globes Red Carpet

 

First Published: Monday, January 9, 2017 - 06:48

