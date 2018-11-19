India's Got Talent: Rithvik Dhanjani surprises judges by his magic act—See pics

New Delhi: Television's one of the most popular faces Rithvik Dhanjani is currently seen hosting 'India's Got Talent' season 8 along with comedienne Bharti Singh. In the previous episodes, Rithvik took up the challenge of trying his hands on drums for the first time. The actor-host has time and again shown a keen interest in trying out different challenges.

So this time, he decided to surprise the judges by coming on stage as a masked magician. He did some brilliant magic tricks that left the audience and judges in awe, unaware of the fact that it was Rithvik. When he revealed his identity, everyone was amazed at his hidden talent and the judges gave him a standing ovation.

India’s Got Talent gives a platform to people from across the country to present their talents before the esteemed panel of judges. Filmmaker Karan Johar, Kirron Kher and Malaika Arora sit on the judges' table bringing out the best of the talents to the forefront.

Expressing his excitement on his performance Rithvik said, “I am practicing magic tricks since I was 19 years old and it has been a hobby since then. Before this I had never performed magic on stage. This show celebrates talent and this seemed the best place for me to demonstrate my talent and understand the viewers reaction towards it. During every shoot, I meet different contestants and I always try to learn something new from them. It gives me immense pleasure and motivation to learn different things everyday.”