हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ishqbaaaz

Ishqbaaaz: Nakuul Mehta happy to play Indian Sherlock Holmes

As per the current track of the show Ishqbaaaz, an unexpected murder takes place in the Oberoi mansion that will turn Shivaay (Nakuul) into a true detective.  

Ishqbaaaz: Nakuul Mehta happy to play Indian Sherlock Holmes
Pic courtesy: @NakuulMehta (Twitter)

Mumbai: Actor Nakuul Mehta says he is happy to play the Indian version of popular fictional detective Sherlock Holmes in a TV show.

As per the current track of the show Ishqbaaaz, an unexpected murder takes place in the Oberoi mansion that will turn Shivaay (Nakuul) into a true detective.

"I have been a huge Sherlock Holmes fan. I was thrilled when I got to know that I will be playing a similar mystery solver on 'Ishqbaaaz' and I am very happy to play the Indian Sherlock Holmes in the show," Nakuul said in a statement.

"As an actor, it was always my dream to play the popular detective and viewers will soon see me in a never-seen-before avatar of a detective," he added.

Tags:
IshqbaaazNakuul MehtaNakuul Mehta TV showsSherlock HolmesDetective

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close