Jennifer Winget's photos from her dreamy holiday will make you go green — Check out

New Delhi: Indian television's hottest actress Jennifer Winget, who enjoys a massive fan following, is currently having a gala time with her family members in the snow-clad valley of Kashmir.

The actress who rang in New Year with her loved ones in literally 'heaven', is enjoying herself to the fullest and making the most of every second in the beautiful

paradise.

Jennifer took to Instagram to share a few pictures from her holiday and we must say that she looked absolutely ravishing, posing happily in the show. She captioned the photos writing, "Agar firdaus bar roo-e zameen ast, Hameen ast-o hameen ast-o hameen ast."

Take a look at her pictures from dreamy holiday:

It would not be wrong to say that Jennifer appears to be the hottest traveller in the snow-clad Kashmir.

Jennifer is one of the most popular faces of the small screen. She has received accolades for her performance in shows like 'Dill Mill Gaye', 'Kasauti Zindagi Kii' and 'Saraswatichandra'. The lady proved her acting prowess with 'Beyhadh' in which she played the role of an obsessive lover.

She was last seen in daily soap 'Bepannaah', which also starred Harshad Chopra and went off the air only recently. 'Bepannaah' got her immense amount of love and appreciation from all over so much that people even urged the makers to not end the show so early. Both Jennifer and Harshad were loved as Zoya and Aditya in the show and their on-screen chemistry was the talk of the town.

In fact, when the show went off the air, the fans took to Twitter and started hashtags #DONTENDBEPANNAH which trended for days. However, the mkaers went aheaf with their plan and ended the show.