Kajol to judge 'Nach Baliye' latest season; Karan Singh Grover to turn host!

New Delhi: The famous celebrity couples dance reality show 'Nach Baliye' is back and with a bang! The Star Plus is ready with a fresh list of contestants, judges and host, reportedly. According to Bollywood Life.com, this time versatile B-Town diva Kajol will be seen on the judge's chair.

The show's format also might see a few changes, reportedly. The report mentions that at present the channel and production house is hunting for famous celebrity couples to participate as contestants on the show. Also, besides Kajol as one of the judge's, popular choreographer Shiamak Dawar will be seen as well.

There will be one famous filmmaker from Bollywood as well who will join the judges panel. The report states that Karan Singh Grover will be hosting the latest season where Bipasha Basu will join him in a special episode.

Rohit Mehra of 'Bigg Boss 10' fame will be seen along with his girlfriend Kanchi Singh in the show. Also, popular stand-up comedy actress Bharti Singh might participate along with fiancé Harsh Limbachiyaa.

'Nach Baliye' season 7 was won by Amruta Khanvilkar and Himmanshoo A. Malhotra.

Are you excited?