हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma set to make a comeback on TV, and here's all the dope about his show

It is likely to on floors by mid-October this year.

Kapil Sharma set to make a comeback on TV, and here&#039;s all the dope about his show
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma has been missing from the television circuit for past some months. The massive fan following he enjoys is eagerly waiting to laugh at his jokes yet again. The comedian turned actor has had a rough patch lately but the good news is that he is all set to entice the viewers one more time.

According to BollywoodLife.com report, Kapil will soon make his comeback on television and with a brand new show. He will be seen on the same channel which aired 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma' reportedly.

Quoting a source, the report states that the ace comedian will be back with a new show which will be somewhat like his previous successful outing 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. However, the format will be different. Kapil will be back with a chat show but the presentation will be fresh.

It is likely to on floors by mid-October this year.

Kapil saw legal notices flying with him accusing a journalist of maligning his image through negative reportage. He went on a break of sorts post the incident and failure of his last show.

He was a few months back spotted at the Mumbai airport and then a new picture of his went viral on social media. One of the fan clubs shared it on Twitter and in the picture he can be seen posing with his pet dog Cheeku.

Kapil's health had taken a toll due to which he had to take a break from the small screen. He now looks visibly heavier than before. After getting back to Mumbai, he even tweeted and briefed about having changed his lifestyle for good.

Earlier this year, Kapil made his comeback with 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma', however, it didn't flag off as expected and it has reportedly gone off air. Many television celebs have supported to Kapil, from Shilpa Shinde, Sugandha Mishra, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh, to Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Ali Asgar—all have expressed their concerns about his health.

Kapil fans are eagerly waiting for him to make splashing comeback!

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Kapil SharmaThe Kapil Sharma ShowFamily Time with Kapil SharmaKapil Sharma showComedy show

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close