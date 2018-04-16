Kapil Sharma's bua aka Upasana Singh joins Sunil Grover-Shilpa Shinde's 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' show—Watch

New Delhi: Ever since Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde's new show 'Jio Dhan Dhan Dhan' was announced, the buzz around it keeps getting better. The latest one to join the cricket comedy show happens to be Kapil Sharma's bua aka Upasana Singh.

Yes, Pinky Bua is back and how! Neeti Simoes shared some pictures and a hilarious backstage video on Twitter where Upasana Singh can be seen doing what she is best at along with Dolly Dadi aka Ali Asgar.

The actors were once seen together on Kapil's 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' and later on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. However, after his midnight brawl with Sunil Grover, the latter left his show followed by several other co-actors.

Kapil recently made a comeback on TV with 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma' but the show has failed to impress the viewers. The ace comedian recently found himself embroiled in a controversy after he went on a Twitter rant against a journalist and his former managers—Preeti and Neeti Simoes. Kapil's abusive tweets not only shocked his fans but also threw light on his current state of mind. Several celebs, who have worked with him previously came out in his defence and supported him.

For the uninitiated, Kapil filed a complaint against the news agency and its editor along with his former managers Preeti and Neeti Simoes. He tweeted the copy of his legal document, claiming that these people are trying to tarnish his image and pull him down. However, Preeti clarified her stand and in a shocking statement revealed that she is afraid that Kapil is suffering from depression and requires immediate medical help.

Several TV actors have backed Kapil, from Shilpa Shinde, Sugandha Mishra, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh, to Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Ali Asgar—all have expressed their concerns about his health.