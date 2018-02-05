Kapil Sharma's return to TV will not include Sunil Grover. Deets inside

New Delhi: Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma did not have a smooth journey the past year.

His mid-flight tiff with 'The Kapil Sharma Show' co-star Sunil Grover and his show going off the air in August last year was a big setback to the actor. And if that was not enough, Kapil's second film 'Firangi' did not any good at the Box Office.

However, his fans have a reason to rejoice as the comedian is all set to make a return to the small screen this March. If reports are to be believed, Kapil was scheduled to shoot for the teaser on February 5.

As per reports, Kapil will be making his comeback on the television on the same channel.

Sunil Grover, who was one of the most entertaining comedians on TKSS, will not be a part of this show. The remaining cast of the TKSS is most likely to be part of the series with some new additions.

Post Kapil's spat with Sunil early last year, several artists who were a part of The Kapil Sharma Show quit and this not just began to affect its TRP's, but also came as a blow to the comedian's health. The channel on which the show aired, announced that they are taking a break from The Kapil Sharma Show owing to the actor's ill health.

The format and title of the new show are yet to be announced. Here’s welcoming Kapil back on television and wishing him all the luck for this new start!