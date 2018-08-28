हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sunny Leone

Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone - Season 2 trailer out- Watch

Sunny became a household name in India after making an appearance in Bigg Boss season 5 hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Mumbai: The makers of Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone have unveiled the trailer of season 2 of the Zee 5 Original.

The first season showcased Sunny's growing up years and the conflicts in her family after she decides to enter the world of the adult film industry.  It narrated the tale of Karenjit Kaur Vohra. The second season is an extension of the first part and highlights Sunny's changing equation with her mother, father, brother and the arrival of the special man in her life - Daniel Weber. Season 2 shall see her transforming into Sunny Leone.

Take a look the trailer here:

The biopic based on her autobiography is directed by Aditya Datt. 

The sensational drama showcases the hardships faced by Sunny until she becomes the celebrity she is today.

Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone (season 1) premiered on  July 16 on ZEE5.

Sunny became a household name in India after making an appearance in Bigg Boss season 5 hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She bagged her first film deal while she was on the show. 

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had visited her in the house of Bigg Boss. She made her Bollywood debut with Pooja Bhatt's Jism 2 in 2012. And since then, she has appeared in a number of Bollywood and regional films.

