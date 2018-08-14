हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nausheen Ali Sardar

Kkusum actress Nausheen Ali Sardar trolled mercilessly for 'looking different'

Nausheen Ali Sardar recently received wrath on the social media after few of her 'different looking' photos caught the attention of trolls.

Kkusum actress Nausheen Ali Sardar trolled mercilessly for &#039;looking different&#039;
New Delhi: Nausheen Ali Sardar, who became quite popular with her role of 'Kkusum', is all set to make her comeback on the television with her new show 'Aladdin'. The pretty actress recently shared her photo of her transformation on her Instagram account. However, even before she could make her comeback to the small screen, she got mercilessly trolled for her photos, which were labelled 'photoshopped'. 

The criticism, however, left the actress shattered as she told the Hindustan Times, "Everybody looks different when they grow up, so why do people expect me to remain the same? Don’t people groom, use photo technologies and filters to look different and beautiful in photos? If everyone else is doing it, then why can’t I? My personal life has gone for a toss. I’m extremely hurt. All this negativity is very depressing. I’m born to an Iranian mother and Punjabi father, and my struggles with weight are never-ending. I have to stay in shape all the time, so at times things are not in my hand."  

The actress added that such things affect her family as well and she is much concerned about her mother and her nephew who is 12-yr-old. "My father is no more and I’m closest to my mother. Imagine how such things would affect her. Our extended family and her friends will ask her questions and how embarrassing can that be? How will my nephew deal with questions from his school friends about her aunt?" she said.

Nausheen revealed that she is not much familiar with the Instagram and does not know how to block the trolls. Hence, to keep away from all the negativity that were coming from the trolls, she decided to get away with her photos from her Instagram account. "I have nothing to hide about myself. If I had to, then I wouldn’t have posted those photos in the first place. But that doesn’t mean people comment anything distasteful. I didn’t want such negativity to affect my self-esteem. Also, I’m relatively new on Insta and didn't know how to go about blocking trolls. I’m a little technically challenged. So I deleted all those photos and then wrote a message. Since then, things are better," she said before signing off. 

Take a look at some of her photos she shared on the social media: 

In the photos, Nausheen's cheeks appear fluffier while her eyeliner appears to be stronger. It seems like the girl used 'too much' of facelift app.

It is to be noted that Nausheen, who made her debut with Ekta Kapoor's 'Kkusum' in 2001, made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with 'Three-Love, Lies and Betrayal'. She returned to television with 'Beend Banoongaa Ghodi Chadhunga' in 2011 and was last seen in &TV's 'Ganga' in 2016.

