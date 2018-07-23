हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Megha Dhade wins Bigg Boss Marathi season 1—Pics

The fans loved her on the show and that helped her bag the winner's title.

New Delhi: The popular reality show 'Bigg Boss' had a successful stint in Marathi as season 1 saw many high moments. The grand finale of the show hosted by none other than actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar got its first winner in actress Megha Dhade.

Megha lifted the coveted trophy and got the prize money as well. The competition was amongst Megha, Smita Gondkar and Pushkar Jog. After Smita was evicted, she walked away with Rs 2 lakh in cash and got a title 'most fit member of the house'. The final fight was between Megha and Pushkar, but it was the former who emerged as the winner.

The fans loved her on the show and that helped her bag the winner's title.

Check out the pictures here: 

'Bigg Boss' Marathi season 1 premiered on April 15, 2018. As many as 18 contestants were locked inside the madhouse and had no communication with the outside world. After braving evictions every week, Megha, Smita and Pushkar battled it out to the finale. 

'Bigg Boss' Marathi was aired on Colors Marathi. 

Now, all eyes are set on its Hindi version 'Bigg Boss' season 12 which will be hosted by none other than superstar Salman Khan. He has been successfully associated with the show for past 8 years. 

 

