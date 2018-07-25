हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa's Mohona avatar in new Nazar promo will send shivers down your spine - Watch

The promo opens with shots of Monalisa walking ahead inside a mansion with her feet pointing backwards.

Pic courtesy: @aslimonalisa (Instagram)

Mumbai: Monalisa is all set to send shivers down your spine by transforming into a deadly daayan in Nazar, a daily soap. The supernatural story will mark Monalisa's debut in a Hindi fiction show. The pretty Bengali lady took to her Instagram to share a brand new promo video of her show that unveils her spooky look.

The promo opens with shots of Monalisa walking ahead inside a mansion with her feet pointing backwards. As Mohono, Monalisa sports overgrown pointed nails and a very long plated hair.

In the video clip, we can see a family at the dining table. Mohona's presence scares them as she breaks open a door. A lady is seen offering prayers to the God but Mohono throws the Pooja ki thaali with her extended plated locks.

Watch the promo video shared by Monalisa here:

 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Her daayan look bears striking resemblance to Konkana Sen Sharma's in Ek Thi Dayan co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Kalki Koechlin and Huma Qureshi.

The show which will go on air from July 30 will be telecast at 11 pm on Monday - Friday.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became a household name after participating in the tenth season of super-hit reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. 

She married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was still inside the house of Bigg Boss, and her marriage was aired on national TV.

She is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. 

Here's wishing Monalisa hearty congratulations for her new show.

MonalisaMonalisa photosmonalisa picsMonalisa videosjhuma boudiBigg Boss 10bhojpuri actressnazarMohono in Nazar

