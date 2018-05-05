Naagin 3: Karishma Tanna oozes oomph in the promo, Rajat Tokas looks unrecognizable

New Delhi: The first promo of the much-awaited Naagin 3 was unveiled yesterday and it's nothing like you had imaged. This time the Naag Raj Rajat Tokas has managed to grab more eyeballs than the new 'Naagins' Karishma Tanna and Anita Hassandani.

The Naagin 3 promo appears similar to the previous instalments of the show with similar background score and music.

The promo opens with snake couple Karishma and Rajat romancing on a full moon night when a group of rowdies hit Rajat with a stick and set their evil eyes on Karishma.

They kill Rajat and sexually assault Karishma, who later returns in a different avatar to seek revenge.

Check out the promo:

The first two seasons of Naagin became hugely popular show. Starring Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan as the two Naagins, Ekta Kapoor created a sensation of sorts on Indian TV.

Sometime in December last year, Ekta confirmed that Mouni and Adaa wouldn’t’ feature in Naagin 3.

Her Instagram post read: “A new nagin arrives! As we bid Adieu to @imouniroy and @adaakhann from NAAGINwe welcome the NEW! Will soon reveal my new ‘naagin’ or should I say ‘NAAGINS’ #waitfornaagin3 (sic).”

Mouni, who has been the face of the show since the very beginning reacted to the post by writing: “that hurt a little but am excited too” (sic)

Ekta responded by posting: “@imouniroy u will always b a part of balaji! For now bigger things await u!!!!!! My dearest we will miss u on naagin ! (sic).”

The first season of the show which went on air on November 1, 2015, also featured Arjun Bijlani and Sudha Chandran in pivotal roles, while the second edition which premiered on October 8, 2016, had Karanvir Bohra and Aashka Goradia on board besides Mouni and Adaa.

The supernatural series inspired by a fictitious tale revolved around two icchadhari Naagins. It narrated the tale of Shivanya / Shivangi (Mouni) and Shesha’s (Adaa) revengeful mission to eliminate those who were responsible for their parents' death