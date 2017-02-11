Rangoon promotions: Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut enjoy fun moments on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'
New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming period drama 'Rangoon' is ready for release on February 24, 2017. The film has an interesting star cast with the likes of Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor in one frame. Imagine what fireworks the film will roll out!
The 'Rangoon' promotions have kicked off and to talk about their film, the star cast visited the one-stop destination of all the B-Town biggies—The Kapil Sharma Show. Yes! The pictures of it were shared by the official Twitter handle of the film and some other clicks were put on social media by several fan clubs.
Miss Julia & Nawab Malik visited @KapilSharmaK9 on the sets of #TKSS for fun, frolic & entertainment. @shahidkapoor #KanganaRanaut @SonyTV pic.twitter.com/vOWbEny11W
— Rangoon (@RangoonTheFilm) February 10, 2017
#KanganaRanaut & @shahidkapoor join @KapilSharmaK9 on the sets of #TheKapilSharmaShow today! @SonyTV pic.twitter.com/VC202oHYvC
— Rangoon (@RangoonTheFilm) February 9, 2017
PICS - Awesome pics of @shahidkapoor & #KanganaRanaut promoting #Rangoon on #TheKapilSharmaShow : https://t.co/OGVa3G6D5l @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/KRx3gk8mLa
— Shahid Kapoor FC (@shahidkapoorFC) February 10, 2017
'Rangoon' is set in the backdrop of World War II where Kangana plays Miss Julia, Shahid will be seen as Nawab Malik and Saif as Rustom Rusi Billimoria.
The episode looks like a complete dose of fun, frolic and masti with unending laughter pangs!
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Jolly LLB 2 Day 1 box office collection: Akshay Kumar's powerful performance rakes in Rs 13 cr
- Swara Bhaskar's 'Anaarkali of Arrah' teaser to be launched by Sonam Kapoor
- Rangoon promotions: Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut enjoy fun moments on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'
- Ranveer Singh and Farah Khan's 'Khoon Bhari Maang' act will leave you in splits!
- 'Batman' movie to be directed by Matt Reeves
- Getting to experiment with my character in 'Thapki Pyaar Ki', says Jigyasa Singh
- Kajol to judge 'Nach Baliye' latest season; Karan Singh Grover to turn host!
- Kangana Ranaut stuns Karan Johar on ‘Koffee With Karan’?
- Priyanka Chopra shares her story about body critics on 'The View'
- Kareena Kapoor Khan set for her BIG TV debut?