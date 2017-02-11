Rangoon promotions: Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut enjoy fun moments on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming period drama 'Rangoon' is ready for release on February 24, 2017. The film has an interesting star cast with the likes of Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor in one frame. Imagine what fireworks the film will roll out!

The 'Rangoon' promotions have kicked off and to talk about their film, the star cast visited the one-stop destination of all the B-Town biggies—The Kapil Sharma Show. Yes! The pictures of it were shared by the official Twitter handle of the film and some other clicks were put on social media by several fan clubs.

'Rangoon' is set in the backdrop of World War II where Kangana plays Miss Julia, Shahid will be seen as Nawab Malik and Saif as Rustom Rusi Billimoria.

The episode looks like a complete dose of fun, frolic and masti with unending laughter pangs!