Roop Durgapal

Roop Durgapal returns to TV after one year

Actress Roop Durgapal, known for TV shows like 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi', will return to the small screen with the show 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya'.

Pic Courtesy: Show Still

Mumbai: Actress Roop Durgapal, known for TV shows like 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi', will return to the small screen with the show 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya'.

"I got an injury which kept me away (from shows) for sometime and then I got busy with playback singing... grooming myself. But now after one year, I'm ready to focus on my acting career," Roop said in a statement.

Talking about her role, she said: "I'm playing the protagonist in the show. My character is from a rich family. She is a lawyer. It's a beautiful love story with lots of ups and downs."

Roop was last seen in the show 'Waaris'.

"For the first time, I'll be having romantic scenes on-screen. The character is very new and seems to be promising to me. Hence, I took it up," she said.

