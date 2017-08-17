close
Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 11': THIS TV actress confirmed as first contestant?

'Bigg Boss', an Indian version of international series 'Celebrity Big Brother', features people locked inside a house for three months under constant camera surveillance.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 00:03
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's superhit show 'Bigg Boss' will soon be returning the television screens with its season 11. The upcoming edition of the programme is expected to feature some of the most talked-about names in the recent times.

According to a DNA article, originally attributed to other online reports, Niti Taylor has been roped in as the first confirmed celebrity participant. It is being said that the actress has signed the contract already. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

 

Like last year, commoners will also be seen participating in the show.

